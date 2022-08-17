When and at what time will the quarterfinals be played at the U20 Women’s World Cup?

After making history and winning the last match of the Group Stage in the Costa Rica Sub 20 World Cup against Germany and advance to the Quarterfinals as second place in sector B, the Mexican team you already know your next rival, the selection of Spain, which ended as leader of the Group A, beating Brasi on goal difference.

The TRI was behind Colombia in Group B and will face Spain in the Quarterfinals, while Brazil, second in Group A, will play against Colombia, winner of the sector occupied by Mexico.

Mexico will face Spain on August 20 at 4:30 p.m.; while Colombia will play against Brazil that same day at 8:00 p.m.

On the other side of the Quarterfinals, Nigeria is already qualified in Group C, while France and South Korea will decide who will be the second classified of this bunch.

The activity closes with the matches Nigeria vs. Canada and France vs. South Korea.

For Group D, Japan needs to add 1 point to ensure their qualification mathematically or hope that the Netherlands do not win against Ghana. In this sector, Japan, the Netherlands and the United States have a chance of qualifying.

The first place of Group C will play against the second place of Group D on August 21 at 4:30 p.m.; while the first place of Group D will face the second place of Group C at 8:00 p.m. that same day.

