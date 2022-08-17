What was Elvis Presley’s favorite perfume?

The great Elvis Presley never goes out of style. Today the new generations are understanding a little more the greatness of the king of rock thanks to the latest biographical film directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and the iconic actor, Tom Hanks.

Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks, from left, pose as they arrive at the premiere of “Elvis” in London on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) AP (Vianney LeCaer/Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP)

Among one of the characteristics and qualities for which Elvis stood out was his coquetry and good dress, a situation that classified him as one of the first sex symbols in American history and, above all, in Hollywood. Obviously, his category and eccentricities were always accompanied by a fragrance that gave him a unique and unrepeatable touch for years.

But, do you know what was Elvis’s favorite perfume and the qualities of his fragrance? If you did not know about this topic, here we explain everything related to it.

This is Brut Reserva Especial, a perfume launched on the market in 1968, some time after Elvis Presley had already catapulted into musical and film stardom.

The rumor of the favorite taste of the king of rock was confirmed after an interview from the singer’s home granted by himself in which the presence of said fragrance could be seen on his dressing table, a situation that also originated when in the bathroom of his house in the city of Memphis was found dead and among the posthumous statements of the fact, Brut was mentioned.

Created by perfumer Karl Mann, the fougere fragrance for men features notes of Lavender, Anise, Vanilla and Oak Moss that stand out from the rest and play together in perfect balance. It has a citrus, fresh and slightly spicy opening, thanks to the combination of powerful notes of lemon and bergamot, with the freshness of mint and a touch of anise.

Almost half a century after its invention, Brut is still in force and is considered by perfumery specialists and fans as a true classic of the manly aroma, in large part, for having in its exquisite history the support of possibly the best singer in the history of perfumes. USA.

The German soccer player and world champion as a player and technical director, Franz Beckenbauer, the American soccer player, Joe Namath, the American tennis player, Jimmy Connors and the considered best boxer of all time, Mohamed Ali, were other historical personalities that publicly endorsed, like Elvis Presley, the qualities of Brut.