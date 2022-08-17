what are they, how to get them and how much money should you spend to buy them all

The collaboration of Fortnite and Dragon Ball has introduced a good number of skins in Fortnite. These have a special danger for your wallet, because they are characters that are part of the childhood of many. Then I’ll show you what they are, how to get them and I’ll reveal how much all Dragon Ball content costs… in case you have money left over.

Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite

The Fortnite Store shows the Dragon Ball Lots first:

Goku and Beerus Bundle (2 skins, 2 backpacks, 1 pickaxe, 1 gesture and 1 loading screen): 3,500 V-Bucks, reduced to 2,700 V-Bucks.

Vegeta and Bulma Bundle (2 skins and 1 gesture): 3,000 V-Bucks, reduced to 2,300 V-Bucks.

Dragon Ball Gear Bundle (2 hang gliders, 1 backpack, 1 pick and 1 gesture): 2,600 V-Bucks, reduced to 1,800 V-Bucks.





The total V-Bucks of the Dragon Ball items in the store is 6,800 Turkeys with discount Y 9,100 V-Bucks. As long as you don’t have V-Bucks saved, this means you would have to spend:

€47.99 in a pack of 5,000 V-Bucks and two packs of 1,000 V-Bucks. (200 V-Bucks left over) with discounts included.

€63.95 in two packages of 5,000 turkeys (900 Turkeys left over) without the discount included.





You can also purchase character skins, items, and emotes separately:

son goku (Transformer, + selectable styles): 2,000 V-Bucks.

Beerus: 1,500 V-Bucks.

Vegeta (4 Transformations): 1,800 V-Bucks.

bulma: 1,200 V-Bucks.

Flying Cloud (Kintoun) as Hang Glider: 800 V-Bucks.

Space capsule: 800 V-Bucks.

Turtle Hermit Rod (Backpack and Peak): 600 V-Bucks.

Fusion! HAHA! (Gesture): 400 V-Bucks.









The rest of the free Dragon Ball items in Fortnite are achieved by advancing in the Event “Dragon Ball: Power Unleashed!“This battle pass dedicated to Dragon Ball is increased by completing Dragon Ball missions.

