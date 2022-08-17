Vin Diesel’s Top 10 Movies According to IMDb – FayerWayer

This Monday, July 18, actor Vin Diesel turns 55. The American interpreter is famous mainly for his roles as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious saga, in addition to the role of Riddick in The Chronicles of Riddick trilogy, being producer and protagonist in both franchises.

In addition, the actor does the voice of Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy tapes, as well as in the last two films of the Avengers saga.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Vin Diesel movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Vin Diesel Movies According To IMDb

10.- Fast & Furious 6 (7.0)

Hobbs has Dominic and Brian reassemble their crew to take down a team of mercenaries. Dominic unexpectedly takes a detour to confront his presumed deceased girlfriend, Letty. Available on HBO Max

9.- Fast & Furious 7 (7.1)

Deckard Shaw seeks revenge on Dominic Toretto and his family for his comatose brother. On HBOMax.

8.- Pitch Black (7.1)

A trading ship and its crew are stranded on a planet full of bloodthirsty creatures that hunt at night.

7.- Fast Five 5 (7.6)

Dominic Toretto and his team of street racers plan a massive heist to buy their freedom while being targeted by a powerful Brazilian drug lord and a dangerous federal agent. Found on Amazon Prime Video

6.- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (7,6)

The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together when they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. on Disney+

5.- Guardians of the Galaxy (8.0)

A group of intergalactic criminals must band together to stop a fanatical warrior with plans to wipe out the universe. Available on Disney+

4.- The iron giant (8.1)

A young man befriends a giant robot from outer space, which a paranoid government agent wants to destroy. On HBOMax

3.- Avengers: Infinity War (8.4)

The Avengers and their allies will be willing to sacrifice everything to defeat the mighty Thanos before his devastation and ruin brings the universe to an end. It’s on Disney+

2.- Avengers: Endgame (8.4)

After Thanos has wiped out half the universe, the surviving Avengers must do everything they can to undo such an atrocity. on Disney+

1.- Rescuing Private Ryan (8,6)

Following the Normandy landings, a group of American soldiers crosses enemy lines to rescue a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in combat. Available on HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video