VIDEO. Ex-police makes a splash as Will Smith’s stunt double

Yhasual Ávila is a Venezuelan who came to Peru in search of a better future. He gained popularity on social networks for his resemblance to the protagonist of “The Fresh Prince of Rap” and “Men in Black”.

“Will Smith is that you?” is one of the questions often asked of Yhasual Ávila, a former Venezuelan police officer who emigrated to Peru with his family, and who now enjoys fame thanks to his similarity to actor Will Smith. .

Through his Instagram and TikTok account (@willsmithperuano), the young man shares some content characterized as the Oscar winner, which has been very well accepted by the digital platform community.

During an interview for the Moloko podcast, Ávila acknowledged that this has been quite a change in his life, he did not expect it, despite the fact that since he was young he was compared to the Hollywood star.

“In Venezuela they called me ‘Man in black’, ‘Hancock’ and since I was a policeman (motorized commando) they also called me ‘Two rebel policemen,'” commented the impersonator, who also assured that it has been difficult to get ahead outside his country.

Currently, he creates content for social networks, where he appears characterized as “The Prince of Rap”.