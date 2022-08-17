United legend explodes against Cristiano Ronaldo after controversy with the press: “Get up now and speak”

Gary Neville criticized the Portuguese star on his official Twitter account for prolonging ‘his truth’

The start of the 2022/23 season has been chaotic for the Man Utd. With two defeats in the first commitments of the Premier League, the club is also experiencing an internal crisis due to the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last Tuesday, the Portuguese wrote a brief message on his official Instagram account after speculation about an alleged move to Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo He said that soon he will tell everyone the truth.

“You will know the truth when I give an interview in a few weeks. The media only tells lies. I have a notebook and, in the last few months, of the 100 stories they did, only 5 were right. Imagine how things are,” he wrote.

For its part, Gary Nevilleidol of Man Utd and currently a commentator on television in England, used his social networks and, without mentioning Ronaldo’s name, spoke harshly about the star’s behavior, whom he described as the ‘best player of all time’.

Cristiano Ronaldo upset during Manchester United’s loss to Brighton Getty Images

Why does the best player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell the truth to the fans of the Man Utd? Get up now and speak. The club is in crisis and needs leaders. He is the only one who can grab this situation by the neck! “, He wrote.

In the midst of the chaos installed in Old Trafford, The Athletic reported last Monday that even the coach Eric Ten Hag I would change my mind about staying Cristiano Ronaldo in the club.

Despite declaring on several occasions at press conferences that he had the Portuguese for the season, Have a Hag has been pessimistic about the star’s continuity. And all because of how Christian has separated from the rest of the template.

According to the media Cristiano Ronaldo He has lunch alone at the Carrington training center, and is often seen in training disagreeing with the approaches proposed by Erik Tenhag, which has further complicated the relationship with the coach.

Now, the Dutch coach is open to a possible negotiation with the Portuguese crack, who, even after informing the board of the United his desire to leave the club, he did not receive any proposal.