Tyler Bate makes a guest appearance on WWE NXT Heatwave

During broadcasts of WWE NXT Heatwave via USA Network, the fighter Tyler Bate made his return to the US development territory to face Bron Breakker.

The NXT Summer Special episode ended with Bron Breakker defending his NXT Championship against JD McDonagh. After the fight and to the surprise of those present, Tyler Bate made his entrance on the scene carrying the maximum title of NXT UK. The two main champions of their respective brands faces were seen to close the day tonight.

The moment generated great expectation on the part of the fans, but at the same time fear and concern in anticipation of the next episodes of NXT UK. After Ilja Dragunov vacated the UK Championship, WWE started holding a tournament to define the new holder of the British trademark. The competition hadn’t even finished broadcasting its first round before Bate showed up with the belt tonight.

this move generated more doubts about the future of NXT UK. It was previously confirmed that WWE had to cancel two rounds of recordings for not being able to count on BT Studios in London. On the other hand, the movement of multiple stars of the British brand to the United States could be seen reflected tonight. Based on what was seen today, it is likely that the company will celebrate a new “Worlds Collide” type event between the USA and the UK, but details have not yet been provided in this regard.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.