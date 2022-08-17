Triple H announces that WrestleMania 39 has already sold 90,000 tickets

WWE has held a conference call for shareholders this noon where the financial results of the second quarter of 2022 in WWE have been revealed. In addition to this information, WWE has confirmed a WrestleMania 39 ticket sales record, an event that will have two days at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. They were sold more than 90,000 entries in the first 24 hoursmore than in any other event in WWE history, thus increasing 42% compared to sales on the first day of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“In almost 40 years, we have never sold so many WrestleMania tickets so quicklyLevesque stated. “With those record numbers, we’re well on our way to selling out passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.”

It is certainly great news for WWE at a difficult time with the departure of Vince McMahon. From the sale of tickets for the 37th edition, it was mentioned that WWE would bet on the 39th edition more than any other of the 3 upcoming editions. The possibility of The Rock’s return to the WWE ring could have increased the interest of the fans at this point.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. The event will be broadcast live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network in the rest of the world. Limited tickets for one or two days of WrestleMania are still available through Ticketmaster.com.

