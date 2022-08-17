TORREJÓN DE ARDOZ/ These are the films of the ‘Family Summer Cinema’ this weekend

The torrejoneros who stay this weekend in the city have several proposals to enjoy. One of them is the traditional family Summer Cinema that continues with its programming.

First of all, the Friday, August 19 “The Suicide Squad”, an American superhero film based on the DC Comics team of antiheroes. It stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman and Sylvester Stallone, among other classic Hollywood action film actors.

For his part, the Saturday 20 will be the turn of the animated film “Spies in disguise”, where super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are two very different heroes who come together to carry out epic missions. Remember that during this month of August and on September 2 and 3, the films will begin at 10:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Toros, with free admission until full capacity is reached.

The movies that are scheduled for the next dates are: “Godzilla vs Kong” (Friday, August 26), “Space Jam” (Saturday, August 27), “Wonder Woman” (Friday, September 2) and “Spirit: indomitable” (Saturday September 3).

“This year, on Fridays in July we have had the novelty of Musical Cinema, Sing with us, with which the people of Torrejon have enjoyed and had a great time singing and dancing mythical themes of musical films that are cinema history. Now we continue with our already traditional summer cinema”, highlighted the mayor, Ignacio Vázquez.

For his part, the Councilor for Celebrations and Youth, Alejandro Navarro, added that “in August and on September 2 and 3 we will continue to enjoy Fridays and Saturdays with the traditional family Summer Cinema that is so successful every season. In short, two free initiatives for residents included in the Torrejón Summer Fest Festival so that Torrejón residents do not have to travel to other cities to enjoy themselves this summer”.

Cool off in the municipal swimming pools

In addition, until next September 4, Torrejon residents will be able to enjoy the summer season with the city’s municipal summer swimming pools, located in the Juan Antonio Samaranch Sports Complex and in the Joaquín Blume Sports City. The opening hours will be from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be obtained electronically on the web: https://aytotorrejon.deporsite.net/ or in person at the pools themselves, presenting the DNI or supporting document for those registered in Torrejón. Tickets can also be sold electronically 3 days in advance for ADM users and 2 days for other citizens.

Users can enjoy 3 cups at the Juan Antonio Samaranch Sports Complex (1 for children, 1 covered and one for waves) and 3 at Blume (the children’s, the 25-meter and the Olympic). This year, there is again, on the one hand, the reduced entrance to the pools from 6:00 p.m. for all types of tickets with a 50% discount on the stipulated prices; and on the other hand, the vouchers for guests of 5 bathrooms for 25 euros, which can only be purchased by those registered in Torrejón, so that their guests from other cities have a cheaper ticket.

In addition, in the wave pool of CD Juan Antonio Samaranch there is an amphibious chair so that people with reduced mobility can also enjoy this facility. This chair must be used in accordance with the protocol approved by the City Council of Torrejón de Ardoz, through the Department of Sports, and which can be consulted at: https://bit.ly/normativa-uso-silla-anfibia-piscina- waves