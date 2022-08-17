Tom Holland takes a break from social media

“Hello and goodbye…”. So Spiderman actor Tom Holland greeted his nearly 68 million followers on Instagram, announcing “a break from social media” to preserve his mental health. In a video in which he appears with a cap on his head with the visor backwards, the British actor explains the reasons that led him to this decision: “I find that Instagram and Twitter are over stimulating and suffocating. I am too involved when I read things that concern me ”.

Tom Holland is just the latest in a series of stars who have decided to say goodbye, temporarily, to social profiles. Before him, among others, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber.

The story with Zendaya and the search for privacy

The Spider-Man lead actor got engaged in 2017 to costar Zendaya, but the two have never spoken openly about their relationship. When the first photos of them leaving Zendaya’s house and kissing in the car surfaced in July 2021, the fanbase was thrilled. Shortly thereafter, the two attended a wedding together and were photographed holding hands.

Although the couple has yet to officially confirm the relationship, Tom Holland spoke of the paparazzi photos of kissing and in an interview saying: “One of the negative aspects of our fame is that privacy is no longer under our control, and a moment shared between two people who love each other, now a moment shared with the whole world ”. Asked if the question was a matter of not being ready to talk about their relationship, Tom Holland replied: “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. We just didn’t want to ”.