Tom Holland joins the list of celebrities who leave social networks

“Let’s reflect on mental health”the actor wrote this week Tom Hollandprotagonist of spider-manon his Instagram account by announcing that left social networks. His name joins that of many other celebrities who decide to take a break or even delete their virtual profiles due to the impact that online interaction has on their lives.

The problem ranges from cases of celebrities who become victims of aggression, such as when Millie Bobby Brown exposed the hateful messages and hurtful memes he received, to those who prefer to avoid exposure on these platforms, such as Emma Stone, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock either Daniel Radcliffe.

In other situations, several of the personalities and artists who announce their withdrawal from the networks end up returning to them some time later. The truth is that, although these exchange spaces bring the stars closer to massive audiences and allow them to publicize their work, the repercussions of this exposure are not always what was expected.

British actor Tom Holland has just reported that he is leaving the networks to deal with his “mental health”. The popular actor uploaded a three-minute video to say goodbye to his fans, announcing his decision to remove the Twitter and Instagram apps from his phone.

The 26-year-old performer told his 67 million followers: “Asking for help shouldn’t be something to be ashamed of, but it’s much easier said than done.” He told there that he had been absent from the networks for several weeks and clarified that he made this momentary appearance to share that the networks harmed his mental health, especially when he read things about himself.

“I took a break because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating and overwhelming. I get caught up in a harmful spiral when I read things about myself online and ultimately it is very detrimental to my state of mind. Therefore, I decided to give myself a break and delete the application, ”she clarified.

His post received numerous messages of support, including from other artists such as Justin Bieber or video game creator Khaby Lame, who said: “Take your time, we love you.”

These days, another familiar face in the superhero universe, Ezra Miller, actor from Flash, revealed that he suffers from “complex mental health problems”. Through a statement published by the magazine Varietythe interpreter, who accumulates multiple complaints and accusations of abuse, apologized for his behavior and stated that he was receiving help from specialists.

Weeks ago, Miller’s Instagram account, which was verified and had thousands of followers, was deactivated. It happened, in his case, days after two new public accusations against him were made public: that of some parents who denounced the star for drugging their underage daughter and that of a mother who alleged that she ended up scaring her son, 11 years old, after a violent encounter with the actor.

Ezra Miller left social media

In December, Ariana Grande deactivated her Twitter account. It wasn’t the first time she had done it. In 2018, she shut down her social media following the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller. That year, she was in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, whom the artist’s followers did not forgive for addressing her on one occasion in a disrespectful way. Davidson left the networks and his partner followed him.

However, the decision to leave the virtual space was temporary. At 29 years old, Ariana Grande remains today on the podium of the stars with the largest number of followers on Instagram. She adds 343 million, a figure with which she surpasses figures like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

In 2018, Selena Gómez decided to temporarily close her Instagram profile because she received criticism for the changes in her body. Those messages have a negative effect on her mood. In an interview with Live! With Kelly and Ryan, the artist told how she felt every time she visited the networks. “It was affecting me. She made me feel depressed and bad about myself. She saw my body differently. I used to use Instagram a lot before, but it has become really bad for young people and for me too. Spending so much time looking at comments and letting them influence you is unhealthy.” the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building, who just turned 30, returned over time to the social network, Y but he claimed that someone else was in charge of supervising his networks.

In 2016, Gomez was at the top of the ranking with the most fans on Instagram, with 104 million followers.

In 2018, Millie Bobby Brown left Twitter after becoming a homophobic meme. the actress of stranger things He made the decision after becoming the center of a deplorable trend in the bird’s social network that combined photos of him with discriminatory messages.

This year, the actress also told Allure that she deleted her TikTok account in part due to inappropriate comments she was receiving from grown men.

The American actress Meghan Markle closed her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts in January 2018. After becoming the wife of Prince Harry, Kensington Palace, which coordinated her public relations, confirmed in a statement that the artist was saying goodbye to the world virtual to go publicize their activities through the channels of the British royal family. Later, the dukes opened Sussex Royal, a shared profile baptized with the noble title they received when they married from Queen Elizabeth II. After Megxit, as the decision to move to the United States and abandon his protocol duties in January 2020 was baptized, that profile stopped updating as well. Harry and Meghan haven’t been back on social media since.

Rihanna, who became the youngest mogul in the US, displacing Kylie Jenner thanks to the commercial success of her lingerie firm SavageXFenty, designed for all sizes.

Rihanna’s case was the other way around. Instagram closed her account in 2014 after the singer published a scantily clad photo shoot, work she had done for the magazine Liu. According to the terms and conditions of use of this social network: “Users may not upload violent, nude, partially nude, discriminatory, illegal, infringing, hateful, pornographic or sexually suggestive photos or other content through the service.” She later got it back, and today, her badgirlriri profile has 135 million followers, a remarkable base for her business empire, which includes lingerie, cosmetics, and streetwear.