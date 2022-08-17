Tini Stoessel’s bag that she shares with the Kardashians

Tini Stoessel is in a great moment of work and love, with everything in order in both sectors, and she has also been breaking it in the world of fashion. In fact, one of her bags is the same one used by the famous Kourtney Kardashian of the family that surprised the United States with its attractive reality show.

Like the businesswoman Rodrigo De Paul’s girlfriend opted for a crystal-embellished satin Padra bag , in crystal color, with a height of 17 centimeters, according to the brand’s official website, a length of six centimeters and a length of 22 centimeters. In addition, the bag can also be purchased in pineapple yellow, light blue and white, aqua and lilac.

The price? Nothing more and nothing less than 2,500 dollars! Of course, reserved for people with high purchasing power. So much so that Tini has another identical bag, but in purple, which was used when she traveled to Madrid and on an outing with Lali Espósito and her friends.

And, on the other hand, recently it was possible to know what the stars say about the relationship between Tini and Rodrigo thanks to the live on Facebook that the renowned astrologer Jimena Latorre made, where she explained what each one is like according to their date of birth and sign solar.

“Tini is from March 21, 1997 and her sign is Aries, while Rodrigo is from May 24, 1994 and his sign is Gemini. She is super lit by her date of birth. De Paul is very Gemini, very engaging and charismatic”recognized the astrologer.

“Aries and Gemini have something very nice, it’s good and it’s like they come together at many points. The Aries woman can ‘dominate’ the Gemini man who is sometimes a bit childish,” he explained.

“The date of the couple added together gives 11 and if we reduce it to 2 it gives us a love letter, but for that they should spend at least a year together to be able to say that the story was put together and it happens. If that happens, they could get married and put together a whole story together,” Jimena concluded, with a lot of optimism for one of the couples of the moment in Argentina.