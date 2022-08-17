Timothée Chalamet revealed the movie that makes him cry and his answer will surprise you

There are films that leave a mark on the viewer due to the emotion they provoked. Laughter, cry, fury… Whatever it is, that is, to a great extent, the magic of cinema, that Timothee Chalamet experimented very conspicuously with a 2014 film.

The actor had a small role in “Interstellar”ribbon Christopher Nolanand it was during a private performance for the cast that he experienced, for the first time, firsthand the emotions that the average viewer can feel in a movie theater seat.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker