This will happen in Will Smith’s marriage

After the slap of Will Smith to Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards gala, the actor and Jada Pinkett were captured by California a few days ago.

The couple was seen better than ever, as they did not show any trace of distancing. The above is confirmed by our dear Padme Seerwho in his social networks ensures that

“I don’t see separation, but I don’t see this reunion or love of soul mates either, but I see that they will try to stay together,” he said.

The differences between the actor Looking for happiness Y Jada Pinkett they would be resolved, although they would not be completely in love as before.

This is what the future holds for Will Smith

Let us remember that after his controversy in the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith he entered a rehab clinic to treat his stress.

“The impact of the popular response has hit him hard. You will receive help to deal with stress”you can read in a newspaper article The Sun in April this year.

Our dear Padme Seer He assures that he paints a good future for Will Smith on a personal level, since he will enter a period of great peace.

“You are going to enter a period of peace, tranquility and of recognizing that there are times when visceral attitudes are not well done, he is going to enter a period of calm and of much more adaptation, strength, company and understanding on the part of all his loved ones,” he said.

However, the American actor will face some mishaps in the professional field: “In this period I do not see it at all well and with losses, even financial contracts”, concluded the astrologer in her recent mid-month predictions.

