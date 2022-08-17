This Motorola mobile of 169 euros has everything you need

For only 169 euros you can get a mobile phone with an AMOLED Full HD+ screen, a 48 MP camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Buying a cheap mobile is not easy, as there are many models to consider. However, offers such as the one featured today by the Motorola Moto G41 make the choice much easier becomes an alternative difficult to reject. Pay attention if you want a cheap mobile, either for yourself or to give as a gift, because this Moto G41 collapses to the €169 in amazon.

There are two very important aspects to take into account. On the one hand, the price, since the 169 euros represent a discount of 90 euros with respect to the recommended sale price of the Motorola mobile. On the other hand, the features, as the Motorola Moto G41 can boast of having a good Full HD+ AMOLED screenmain camera 48MP and a great battery 5,000mAh. Watch out Xiaomi, you have some tough competition here.

Motorola Moto G41 See on Amazon.es: Motorola Moto G41

Buy the Motorola Moto G41 for only 169 euros

First of all, the Motorola Moto G41 is a great choice if you are looking for a mobile that is not too big or too heavy. The thickness of 8.3 millimeters, the weight of 178 grams and the 6.4 inches in size mean that be very comfortable and can be used with one hand. In terms of design, it is also important to note that the model on offer is the blue oneelegant and discreet.

Another of the great qualities of the terminal is the quality of its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), which ensures images with a good level of contrast and sharpness. Also, find a good partner in the speaker with Dolby Atmos soundso you can use it to watch videos and series.

Take the Motorola Moto G41 for only 169 euros before the price goes up again.

the processor MediaTek Helio G85 It is the one that provides the power in this Motorola Moto G41, giving it the strength to execute the most daily tasks with ease. It should also be noted that this mobile has 6GB RAMkeys to smoother performance, and 128GB of storage that can extend up to 1TB with microSD card. Also, the good thing about Motorola phones is that they have a very clean android versionwith hardly any functions and applications added by the manufacturer.

With the Moto G41 you can also take good photos, mainly with its 48 MP main camera, which can also record in Full HD resolution. Next to it is an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor, while the front camera is 13 MP.

Motorola Moto G41 See on Amazon.es: Motorola Moto G41

Last but not least, our protagonist equips a 5,000mAh battery that it will not suffer to overcome the day of autonomy. Despite being a cheap mobile, it has 30W fast charge, so you will need a little over an hour to charge it to 100%. In the smartphone box you will find both the 30W charger and the protective case.

There is no doubt, the Motorola Moto G41 is one of the best phones you can buy for less than 200 euros, so take advantage now that it falls to 169 euros. They are 90 euros discount for a great mobile that meets in all sections.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.