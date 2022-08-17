This is the recipe for the green juice that Chris Hemsworth drinks before training

At 38, the actor Chris Hemsworth He has an incredible physique that he showed off in his last movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Before filming began, the Australian actor underwent an intense exercise and training routine that allowed him to show off that superhero physique. But of course the hours in the gym were accompanied by a super balanced diet. And one of his allies is the green juice What do you take before training?

According to the international chef Sergio Perera, who helped the actor in this process of gaining muscle mass, in an interview with Men’s Health magazine, one of the actor’s secrets is a very early breakfast, with this green juice Made of veggies. The actor’s drink is made up of five or six different types of green leafy vegetables and vegetables.

The Australian actor drinks the green juice on an empty stomach and then supplements his diet with nuts, seeds and low-glycemic fruits.

Among the great benefits of incorporating green juices to the daily diet, is that they allow us to detoxify and deflate our body. It is a super energizing shake, perfect to start the day, break your fast and start training.

The keys to make a green juice like the one who takes Chris Hemsworth are the proportions. All the ingredients, of course, are green foods. Although there are many variants, the most classic recipe indicates that 80% celery and cucumber and 20% green leaves such as spinach, kale, chard, watercress or cabbage should be added. To give it a little more sweetness, you can add 2 green apples. Season with ginger, lemon juice, salt, turmeric or cayenne pepper.

To prepare the green game, all the ingredients must be placed in a juicer or blender until they are well integrated. If you’re looking for an effect detox The ideal is to start the day with this juice and take it on an empty stomach, although it can be taken at any time, except at night.

Related news

Green juice allows to detoxify and deflate the body. It is a super energizing smoothie.

Chef Sergio Perera explained that after taking his green juice, Chris Hemsworth add some low-glycemic fruits, nuts, seeds, fats and small amounts of sea salt to help electrolyte balance. According to its chef, this helps to process glucose and nerve transmissions.

Remember to always have medical check-ups before starting physical exercise or strength routines. Also consult a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.