This is the feature that Minecraft fans want removed from the game

The gaming community has a few criticisms towards Minecraft.

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, but that doesn’t mean that the gaming community loves everything Mojang and Microsoft do and stops criticizing the negatives. In fact, there seems to be many elements of the game that players want to see changed or, directly, out of your proposal.

Over the years, Minecraft has changed dramatically, always adding content, tweaks, and features. Although these changes have not always been well received among the gaming community, they have therefore developed a list with everything they would change about Minecraft.

This is a Reddit thread where a user asks the community for those things that they would remove from Minecraft. Many of the responses point to the new privacy policy by which Mojang and Microsoft can read messages on private and paid servers. Some users also seem to have their pluses and minuses with the marketplace.

However, the bulk of the criticism is directed at aspects of the gameplay itself, such as the anvil level cap, which prevents you from keeping an item forever when the cost is too high. As for mobs, the most hated by the community are the ghosts, silverfish and bats. The gaming community considers that the main function of these mobs is to annoy.

minecraft is a game in constant evolution, it is possible that some of these aspects that bother players today will be changed in future updates. Although it may also be the case that the news is not well received either, of course. The only sure thing is that Minecraft will continue to receive content, such as the recent update 1.19.20

A Minecraft player manages to mine the entire map

The future of Minecraft beyond the blocks

minecraft has become one of the most important video game IPs in history, so it is normal for Mojang and Microsoft to try to expand their proposal in new ways to reach even more players. After the release of Minecraft Dungeons, a spin-off in the form of a Diablo-style Action RPG, next year they have planned the release of Minecraft Legends, a new spin-off of action and strategy.