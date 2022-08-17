This is Sylvester Stallone’s routine to keep fit at 76

ANDBeing strong and having good looking muscles is almost a requirement in the action movie universe. If there is a figure that has represented this premise for almost 50 years, it is Sylvester Stallonewho will play for the first time the unforgettable Rocky Balboa in 1976. Since then, the actor has been in top form and, at 76, continues to look spectacular.

In order to continue his career, in which has several brand new projects, such as ‘The mercenaries 4’Sylvester Stallone shared on his Instagram profile a video in which he appeared walking with his dog and revealed what his morning routine is like, to which he had added his walks with his rottweiler.

“Normally I get up, I stretch, maybe have a protein shake and then work outbut I found a new method of exercise and it helps you walk!” The American actor wrote on his profile. Specifically, he expressed that his pet “forces” him to maintain a rhythm and a routine that keep him active throughout the process. and, therefore, it is essential to continue handing out blows in front of the cameras.

The controversy over the Drago spin-off

Recently, Stallone was involved in a controversy after harshly criticizing the producers of ‘Rocky’, who have in mind to record a spin-off about one of the most iconic characters in the saga, Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who kill Apollo Creed during a fight (Carl Weathers) and is later defeated by Rocky Balboa in a fight in the USSR.

Stallone posted a forceful message on Instagram, which he later deleted, calling the news “disheartening.” “ONE MORE TIME, this PATIENT 94 YEAR OLD PRODUCER AND HIS CHILDREN DUMB BUTTONSCharles and David, once again they are taking advantage of the bones of another wonderful character that I created without even telling me,” said the interpreter, who described the producers as “parasites.”