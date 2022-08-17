This is how good the iPhone 14 will look with iOS 16

An artist has created a wonderful concept of the future Apple smartphone.

Many artists have been able to capture on their digital canvases many of the visual changes that have landed in the new versions of Apple software in their concepts, as has already happened in the case of this spectacular iPadOS 16 concept.

Now another artist known as “AR72014” on Instagram has wanted to do the same with an iPhone 14 concept in which we see a nice smartphone running iOS 16.

This Italian artist has published a series of images with a possible design of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The images show us a smartphone with flat edges, the front camera inserted in the screen and all the news of iOS 16.

This is what an iPhone 14 with iOS 16 would look like

According to “AR72014”, its concept offers us a spectacular vision of an iPhone 14 with an “Always On” screen function, with flat edges like the iPhone 13 models and a screen that has a hole in the upper area in which it is placed. position the front camera.

Click on the arrows of the Instagram post to see the rest of the images of this iPhone 14 concept with iOS 16.

The most interesting news of iPhone 14

All the details surrounding the technical specifications and hardware components of Apple’s iPhone 14 line are still unknown. We can only tease a few revelations from rumors and leaks from Apple’s supply chain.

In principle, the new iPhone 14 is expected to have two models with a screen of 6.1 inches and two other models with screen 6.7 inches. On the other hand, we could be on the verge of one of the most significant changes at the design level, and that is that Apple could definitively eliminate its “notch” from the upper area of ​​​​the screen, as we have already seen in this curious concept of iPhone 14 .

They will have connectivity. 5Ga processor A16 Bionic (or M2)a screen OLED Super Retina XDR and storage capabilities 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The most notable features of iOS 16

Apple has made many improvements in iOS 16, especially on an aesthetic level. The Lock screen now it can be customized with widgets, styles and wallpapers. On the other hand, messages can be modify and delete once sent and the Live Text function offers the possibility of capture text on video.

Applications like Mail, Time and House have been redesigned and other new features have been implemented, such as the option to schedule emails and the function to collaborate in real time in apps like Safari, Keynote, Pages, or Numbers.

An iPhone 14 Pro screen protector leaks confirming rumors

Let us remember that iOS 16 is still in the testing phase, it is possible to download and install the beta version of iOS 16 on an iPhone, but the final version will not be officially available until mid-September, when the company’s logo is signed. bitten apple presents its new line of iPhone 14 phones.