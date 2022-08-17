This is how Angelina Jolie’s children are helping their mother

A few weeks ago Angelina Jolie celebrated by dancing that her daughter Zahara had been admitted to Spelman University, located in Atlanta (Georgia). This news that, at first, was received with great joy, now she is making The actress is going through a ‘difficult’ moment. This is because Angelina lives in Los Angeles with her other 5 children that she has in common with Brad Pitt and the third daughter of the former couple, Zahara, a new stage has begun living away from them in Atlanta.

A source close to the actress told Hollywood Life that “sending Zahara off to college has been difficult for Angelina, but luckily Her children have gone to great lengths to make sure she doesn’t get too depressed.”. Although they are teenagers, they have all been watching their mother making plans together and providing “additional affection” in these moments of adaptation. For her part, Zahara is constantly in contact with all of them and sends them news through a family chat.

Angelina Jolie and her children: Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox in 2021 Karwai TangGetty Images

The source has admitted that Atlanta isn’t far (about a 4 1/2 hour flight from Los Angeles) so they plan on visiting it a lot. In fact, “Angelina is even considering renting a place near Spelman to facilitate family visits.”says the source. As expected, her mother is not missing Zahara, but his brothers have also noticed this change, But “there are plenty of opportunities to visit and they will definitely visit as often as they can,” the source said. There is no doubt that the family will do everything possible to be united despite the distance.