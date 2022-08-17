This clip of Ariana Grande, on Nickelodeon, has gone viral because fans say she was “sexualized and infantilized” as a teen star

The tweet reads: “Everyone keeps pitting Ariana Grande against Jennette and I don’t know why. Let’s not forget that Ariana is a victim herself of Dan Schneider’s disgusting. That’s why she doesn’t talk about the role of Cat Valentine anymore. They sexualized her.” and infantilized”.

Many others chimed in with other examples from the show that they found “awkward.” Another responded: “Instead of harassing Ariana or Jennette, we should shout to the heavens about child abuse happening at Nickelodeon, Disney and other networks that have a lot of child actors. There are too many similar stories. The industry needs to change.” “.

Ariana has never spoken of any experiences of misconduct during her time at Nickelodeon. In 2020, she joined Dan Schneider and his former co-stars from victorious for a Zoom meeting to mark the show’s 10th anniversary, writing on Instagram, “I just want to say how grateful I will always be to have been on this show and for those years of my life. I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a group of better, funnier, more talented human beings.”

araya doheny

Dan Schneider parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018, and is the subject of a number of internet theories questioning his behavior towards the young actors he worked with on victoriousas well as others like the amanda show Y icarly. In a 2021 interview with the New York Times, described the accusations as “ridiculous”, and that the comedy in each series was “totally innocent”.

The New York Times reported that a ViacomCBS investigation into Schneider’s behavior found no evidence of sexual misconduct, but that former employees had deemed him “verbally abusive.”

The producer replied, “I could not and would not have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty of so many reputable people, if I had mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors,” adding that if he is perceived as “difficult “, it’s because he has “high standards”.

