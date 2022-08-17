“They will know the truth in a few weeks”

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on his social networks in which he warns his followers that the truth about his professional future will soon be known

the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo he broke his silence after weeks shrouded in rumors about whether his future is far from Man Utdthe club to which he returned last season, and assured that “the truth” will be known when they interview him “in a few weeks.”

“They will know the truth when they interview me in a few weeks. The media only tells lies. I have a notebook and in the last months of 100 news items that I have written down, only five have been correct. Imagine how things are. Keep this advice,” wrote the Portuguese in a comment to a post from a fan account on Instagram.

Christian He spoke like this after the information that has placed him in several clubs in Europe, including a Atletico Madrid in a rumor that, recently, Simeone did not want to enter to value. A rumor that could remain open until at least August 31, the date on which the summer transfer market closes.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not avoid United’s humiliation against Brentford. AP Photo/Ian Walton

The Portuguese returned to Man Utdclub in which he played between 2003 and 2009, a year ago after leaving the Juventus of Turinbut his return did not produce the expected effect and the historic English club did not qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League, which has made him give his project another direction with the Dutchman Erik ten Hag in charge from the bench .

With the former Ajax coach he played 37 minutes in the lightweight debut against Brighton and the entire game against Brentford, but his presence could not prevent paths and painful defeats by 1-2 and 4-0.

In addition, the preseason was already marked by the future of a Cristiano Ronaldo which was not released until the last preparation duel against Rayo Vallecano, as previously announced in the same way in which this Wednesday he pronounced on his future: leaving a comment from his official profile on a fan account of Instagram.