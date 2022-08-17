They launched a harsh accusation against Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio he was accused of hypocrisy for showing himself as a faithful activist against climate change and, at the same time, mobilizing in media such as private jets and yachtslarge consumers of gases that cause the greenhouse effect.

A group of experts denounced that the Hollywood star has been traveling in recent years all over the world using private planes and yachts that discharge large amounts of gases, while his foundation quietly funds climate change lawsuits against large fuel producers.







Leonardo DiCaprio discusses sustainable fishing, sea pollution and ocean acidification (AFP).



DiCaprio, an Oscar winner and climate activist, has embarked on fossil-fuel-powered transportation journeys in recent years.

On the other hand, it has been pressing for years for governments to adopt extreme measures to combat climate changeaccording to multiple reports.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which the actor founded in the late 1990s, provided grants to a fund that in turn supported efforts by a private law firm to hold oil companies accountable for climate change, as a result of the gas emission.

“I’m not surprised,” Steve Milloy, a former energy official with the Trump administration’s transition team, told FoxNewsDigital.







Pope Francis with the American actor Leonardo Di Caprio (EFE).



“There’s this whole leftist dark money network. That money is coming from somewhere and these guys, rich, high-profile lefties, they’re funding it,” Milloy said. “There isn’t a single climate activist who isn’t a complete hypocrite about all of this.”

“Everything they do is total hypocrisy. I would say they have no self-awareness, but they don’t care. This is all really meant to control us, not them to control themselves,” he said.

MANY TRIPS ON PRIVATE JETS AND YACHTS

The 47-year-old DiCaprio’s previous fuel-powered trips included six roundtrip on private jets over the course of just six weeks in 2014.

Sony Pictures Studios arranged for DiCaprio to travel aboard a private jet from California to New York during the period between April and May 2014, according to internal emails from the production company released by WikiLeaks in 2015.

The United Nations (UN) appointed DiCaprio “messenger of peace” for his work on climate change in 2014.

According to a number of reports, in 2016 DiCaprio flew 12,874 kilometers by private plane from Europe to New York City to accept an award for his environmental activism. She then returned to Europe for a charity event.







Leonardo DiCaprio during the signing of the Paris Agreement on climate change at the UN (REUTERS).



That same year, the “Titanic” actor traveled by private jet to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

At the summit, the WEF awarded the actor its Cristal Award for his “leadership in the fight against the climate crisis”

DiCaprio has also been heavily criticized for his extensive use of private yachts. In 2014, he traveled on a yacht owned by United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Soccer World Cup in Brazil.

In July, DiCaprio was photographed in St. Tropez on a yacht and on a jet ski along with other celebrities.







Jaur Bolsonaro (left) has Leo Dicaprio as an enemy.



He did so after criticizing Brazil for its deforestation plans. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused the actor for his use of private yachts.

“Again, Leo?” Bolsonaro tweeted on July 27. “In this way, you will become my best electoral noose, as we say in Brazil! I could tell you, again, to give up your yacht before giving lectures to the world, but I know the progressives: they want to change the whole world, but they never yourselves.”

Despite the accusations, DiCaprio has continued to use his platform and resources to push for a transition towards clean energyaway from fossil fuels.

ANSA Agency.

Look also

Look also

Look also

GML