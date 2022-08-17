They capture the road to “Mictlán” for Day of the Dead

In the sky of the state of Durango they captured the road to mictlan for him Day of the DeadPeople who witnessed the strange event took photos that quickly went viral on different social networks.

As in the successful movie from Disney ‘Coconut’ In the sky, a kind of orange bridge was seen, like the color of cempasúchil flowers, which was highlighted by clouds and the sunset light.

The supernatural landscape was recorded within the framework of the celebrations for the traditional Day of the Dead which has been celebrated in Mexico for centuries.

In the images it is seen how in the sky you can see clouds in the form of a bridge and the light illuminates a warm tone very similar to that of the coconut movie.

According to Mexican tradition, the souls of our beloved deceased came to visit the world of the living yesterday, Tuesday, November 2.

The Facebook user, Zuleyma González, shared some photos on her profile showing the moving image that caused nostalgia in many users and lovingly remembered their loved ones who came forward.

“The sunset of November 1 here in Durango”, They are coming!, wrote the user.

The user’s post already has 19,000 reactions and has been shared 30,000 times since last Monday the post was made.