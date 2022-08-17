They audit tourism management of the Government of the Dominican Republic after 2 years

The Government of the Dominican Republicheaded by the president Louis Abinader, celebrates two years at the head of the country. Dominican citizens, the media and opposition politicians have monitored the administration of the Executive since its inception and some have been very criticalalso in matters related to Tourism.

Those most critical of the tourism management of the Government of Luis Abinader demand from the president some of his “broken promises”:



The government has no achievements to display in these first two years of President Luis Abinader and the PRM, because they only dedicate themselves to criticizing the opposition and make promises that they have not been able to, nor will they be able to keep. – Francisco (@DominguezBrito) August 15, 2022

r have been Leonel Fernandezformer president of the Dominican Republic, as well as senator Ivan Lawrence.

Construction of the so-called Amber Road





The government of Luis Abinader had planned the construction of a highway that connects Santiago de los Caballeros and Puerto Playa in 25 minutes. As expected, this highway will contribute to the feedback of tourists between both cities, since Santiago has a powerful airport, Cibao, and Puerto Plata is the undisputed champion in the country in terms of cruise ship arrivals.

The former president of the country Leonel Fernandez has criticized that, after two years in government, “Don’t even talk about the Amber road anymore”.



From Leonel to the government 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZY6a1GJ0A7 – Yanessi Espinal (@yanesiEspinal) August 14, 2022

Development of film studios in Bergantín beach (Puerto Plata)





Another aspect that has been criticized —especially by Senator Iván Lorenzo— is the agreement reached between the Government of the Dominican Republic and the American actor Vin Diesel for the construction of a film studio in Bergantín beachin the province of Puerto Plata. “They haven’t put the first block there”ex-president Fernández has denounced.

This study, in addition to “consolidating the film industry in the Dominican Republic and generating thousands of jobs,” as announced by President Abinader, is called to promote tourismsince many travelers like to visit the places where their favorite movies and series are shot.