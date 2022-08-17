“These are scary times to have an opinion”: Zoë Kravitz regrets criticizing Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars – Movie News

The actress has spoken about the controversy that arose after giving her opinion on the slap of the actor from ‘The Williams Method’ to Chris Rock.

We could say that the theme of this 2022, and perhaps even of the last decade, is the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock during the Oscars. An event that raised different opinions among the spectators, but also among his colleagues. Many spoke in favor of the well-known actor, such as his friend Janet Hubert (The prince of Bel Air) or the artist Nicky Jam, and others against, such as Zoe Kravitz. The actress’s criticism of Smith was one of the most controversial in social networks. In fact, now Kravitz regrets giving his opinion.

“I have very complicated feelings about it. I wish I would have handled that differently. And that’s fine”, affirms the actress of batman in an interview with Wall Street Journal. Kravitz posted a photo of herself on Instagram from the Oscars red carpet and wrote, “Here’s a photo of my dress at the show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

This publication provoked an aggressive reaction on social networks and with much controversy among users. For this reason, the actress has spoken about this excessive controversy around her comment. “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or say the wrong thing or make controversial art, statements or thoughts or anything,” says Kravitz.

Art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. Internet is the opposite of conversation. Internet is people putting things out and not receiving anything

After all the controversy, Kravitz has decided to stop expressing his opinion through social networks. “I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art”says the actress.

Kravitz deleted both posts, saying the incident reminded her that she is “an artist.” “Being an artist is not about everyone loving you or that everyone thinks you’re sexy. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen.”

