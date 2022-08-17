These are Rihanna’s extravagant boots that shocked the internet

Throughout his career, Rihanna It has become not only an icon of music, but of fashion. And it is that the native of Barbados he has not hesitated to let his imagination run wild and express himself through unusual pieces that give something to talk about.

Such was the case with her most recent outfit for a romantic dinner in the company of her partner, the American rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed her first child last May.

Through social networks, several images were spread in which the interpreter of “Umbrella” can be seen wearing a casual outfit consisting of an oversized shirt and a mini skirt that hugs her curves. Nevertheless, it was his interesting selection of shoes that stole the public’s gaze.

It was about some tall denim XL boots that covered almost her entire legs and took her look to the next level. The interesting piece belongs to the firm Y/PROJECT, which is characterized by creating functional garments, elevating them with unusual details.

For his part, the interpreter of the hits “Praise the Lord” and “A$AP Forever” opted for denim pants, a T-shirt and a plaid coat that he combined with a purple cap.

It wasn’t long before Rihanna’s fans were sharing their thoughts on her outfit, and Although some were confused, others filled her with compliments for her good taste in clothing.

“Fire”, “The coolest mom in existence”, “She looks beautiful”, “Beautiful”, “More beautiful every day”“Being a mother suits her wonderfully” and “She always imposes fashion”, are some of the comments that are read on Instagram.

It may interest you:

• Rihanna continues to expand her Fenty empire: now she will sell hair products

• Two months after giving birth, Rihanna returns to the public eye and proves that she is the ‘coolest’ mom

• Rihanna stands out as the youngest self-made billionaire