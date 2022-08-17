There was an open world Iron Man game and it was cancelled, why?

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios was developing an open-world Iron Man game years ago, it was recently revealed.

Christofer Sundberg, founder of the studio, in an interview with MinnMax said that this game was in development for a couple of years.

The game would have allowed players to fly anywhere and punch people through walls with Iron Man’s repulsors, at least during a development phase.

Sundberg also commented that there was a great team of people involved in the development of the untitled game. However, it was eventually canceled for unspecified reasons around 2012.

“It would have been great, I’m sure,”

Sundberg said in the interview.

In this clip from MinnMax’s interview, Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg reveals for the first time that the creators of Just Cause were working on an open-world Iron Man game before Disney and Marvel canceled the game around 2012. https://t .co/Ups3MrWmE4 pic.twitter.com/ODeya496uE — MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) August 17, 2022

Avalanche’s Iron Man game has been rumored for years, but this appears to be the first time Sundberg has spoken of it officially.

The games that did come from Iron Man

An Iron Man game from Sega was released in 2008 alongside the Robert Downey Jr. movie, which was followed by another Sega game, it was dedicated to the sequel from 2010 and then a third developed by Gameloft from 2013. In 2020 it was released an Iron Man VR game.

After leaving Avalanche, Sundberg founded a new studio called Liquid Swords. The studio is now developing a new IP with Unreal Engine 5.

On the other hand Marvel I will have on September 9 there will be an exhibition of Disney and Marvel games, which promises news about the future of Disney and Marvel video games.

As for Avalanche, the Swedish studio is developing a new Xbox game called Contraband, about which very little is known.

