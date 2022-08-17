The uncomfortable? Garment with which Rihanna surprised everyone and generated a strange furor

It is not strange that some garment that Rihanna wears draws attention for the transgressive style that characterizes her. For example, in March She was the center of attention in a transparent dress and black lingerie, part of Dior’s fall collectionwhich promised to reinvent the way women can wear their pregnancy.

During those months in which the singer proudly showed her pregnancy, there were no limits when it came to setting trends and minidresses have been part of her proposal.

Although she has also been seen with more comfortable styles wearing sneakers and loose and casual pants, this time, the famous creator of FENTY BEAUTY went further and He wore XL boots that have caused a real furor.

Weekend, Rihanna was caught in New York, while on her way to dinner with her partner A$AP Rocky, wearing aA loose printed T-shirt, a jean miniskirt, a snakeskin bag and a very striking cowboy-style maxi boots that reached to cover part of the hem of the skirt.

Rihanna accessorized her flashy XXL boots with other more low-key accessories: a snakeskin bag and sunglasses. Splash News/The Grosby Group

The footwear, also made with denim, is part of the Spring-Summer 2023 collection of Y/ Project, a French brand based in Paris whose proposal since its foundation in 2011 is to combine “eccentric references with unisex looks that transcend versatility”.

The collection was presented in June 2022 and these are not the only disruptive boots, andThey are available in other textures and colors. Considered by fashion magazines as one of the most daring proposals of the next season, Rihanna dared with the street style that defines it.

The boots are from Y/Project, a French brand based in Paris @yproject_official – @yproject_official

But she is not the first to dare to propose a style with the so-called thigh high boots that will surely steal glances on the next catwalks.

Some days ago, Dua Lipa posted a series of photos on her Instagram account where she wears white boots that cover part of her thighsalthough they are undoubtedly more discreet than those of the singer from Barbados, they allow to see part of what is coming in terms of footwear.

Just like Rihanna, Dua Lipa showed off a pair of thigh high boots in her latest Instagram posts. @dualipa – @dualipa

Another celebrity who has been seen with a similar style is Kim Kardashian and she, as usual, took it to another level.. In a video posted on her Instagram account, in which she claims to be working out, but actually poses for selfies in front of the mirror surrounded by gym equipment, Kim is recorded wearing a gold bikini and brown boots that reach above of the knee He has worn XL boots on other occasions as well.

Right now The singer Rihanna lives a new facet in her life after giving birth to her first child in May, a wish that he had expressed in interviews for several years and made a reality with rapper A$AP Rocky. So far the main details of the firstborn are unknown, and in fact Rihanna has chosen to shield it from flashes and cameras since for now she has not taken him to any of the public events she went to after giving birth.