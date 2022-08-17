The two million dollars that Cardi B gave to Offset

the famous husbands Cardi-B Y Offset they ‘throw’ the house out the window every time they have a celebration. This time was no exception, as the interpreter of “I like it” gave to her husband Offsetnothing more and nothing less than 2 million dollars!

the group member migos turned 30 earlier this month and, of course, could not miss the luxury in the Birthday Party.

The 29-year-old singer chose Sneaker-Ball in Los Angeles, where she presented her spouse with a massive $2 million check in front of the crowd. “Happy birthday! She literally got it all,” Belcalis Almánzar, the singer’s first name, wrote on her Instagram account next to her video.

Cardi-B Y Offset They are parents to three-year-old Kulture and welcomed their second child 3 months ago.

Each must overcome the other. This, because in October the birthday girl was the interpreter of “Money” and her partner gave her a luxurious mansion in the Dominican Republic in a paradisiacal area.

Also, in 2019 Cardi surprised her husband in 2019 for his 28th birthday by giving him $500,000 in cash inside a refrigerator, review E! News.

The celebrity constantly gives her jewelry, handbags and luxury vehicles.

Similarly, her little daughter Kulture has been given all sorts of flashy gifts.

Not everything has been rosy. They secretly married in 2017, but in 2019 she filed for divorce after the artist’s alleged infidelity, although they have already overcome these problems. “Both are currently better than ever”said a source.

“Of course, we went through some challenges,” Cardi said. “We needed to get to know each other better. But I feel like I’ve never been happier. I really feel like I didn’t even [es] like marriage, it’s the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the ‘I support you, you support me'”.