The trend that unites the daughters of Pampita, Stephanie Demner and Chiara Ferragni – Revista Para Ti

The floral print promises to be the star of the next spring/summer 23 season and celebrities know it, that’s why their daughters are already wearing it.

“Flowers? Spring? How original!” said Miranda Presley, Meryl Streep’s character, in Devil Wears Fashion. The novelty this time is that the floral prints reach the little ones. As we saw in Pampita’s daughters, Stephanie Demner and Chiara Ferragni.

Spring, the season of flowers

There is no doubt that we are talking about spring. The season when everything blooms, and so will the garments of the smallest. And there will be options for all tastes. Small or well-defined flowers on t-shirts, shirts and dresses. Of course, the color palette is preferably in pastel tones.

mini-influencer

Vitto, the daughter of Chiara Ferragni. IG photo.

Chiara Ferragni conquered social networks with her style and personality. However, these days her daughter Vittoria is stealing all the limelight. The little girl who turned one year old causes a sensation with her friendliness, but also with her adorable looks where the floral prints are repeated in several versions. She can be in Liberty or with flowers drawn on t-shirts. This is how Vitto looked in the summer of the northern hemisphere.

Ana setting a trend from the belly

Ana and her mom Pampita. IG photo.

When Pampita announced her pregnancy, everyone wanted to water them down, close business deals. Since before she was born, Ana was already the center of attention for her family and for all of Argentina. Therefore, it is not surprising that the little one sets a trend.

For her, Pampita chose to look at her with a floral dress to celebrate her first year. With a white background and flowers in red and pink tones, which she combined with Guillermine sneakers. A very tender look that he combined with his mother who also opted for the flowery in another tone.

fashion baby

Arianna Pella Demner and her floral prints. IG photo.

Arianna Pella Demner is the daughter of influencer Stephanie Demner and tennis player Guido Pella. She was born on July 13 and is already giving something to talk about with the beautiful clothes she wears. The variety of flowered cotton jumpsuits that Stephie shares on her Instagram account is impressive. With a light or dark background, with mini or maxi flowers. It is clearly the influencer’s favorite print for her daughter to wear. And even completely flowery options are encouraged. Arianna is another baby who has breathed fashion since she was born and it shows.