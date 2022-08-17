The tics of millennials on social networks

Loading player

One of the things that characterizes the generation of millennials, that is, that of people born between 1981 and 1996, is to have grown up in the period in which the use of the web began to spread. A large part of millennials were born when the Internet did not yet exist and therefore have an acquired familiarity, albeit early, with technologies, tools and formats that have become more efficient, widespread and popular over time, but at least initially new and unusual for them too.

Some particular signs of belonging to this generation, according to a recent article by theAtlanticare beginning to emerge today in a more or less evident way through certain habits and involuntary habits in the use of social networks: certainly a different use, at least on an aesthetic level, compared to what people belonging to the next generation make of these tools (the Generation Z, that of those born between 1997 and 2012).

One of the most recognizable signs would be in particular the split second that millennials usually wait before starting to speak in a video, today which is much more common than in the past to record videos of themselves to then share on social platforms. That short break – the “millennial break,” as theAtlantic – is what’s left of millennials’ intuitive solution to an old problem. In fact, previous technologies did not allow to start recording instantly and without a minimum delay, and to prevent the recording from starting with a half word it was quite normal to wait a moment before starting to speak: something that the younger ones do not have. never had to do.

Having been the first generation to grow up using social media, and having defined the dominant “online ecosystem” for over a decade through sites like Myspace, Tumblr, Facebook and Twitter, millennials are now the first generation to show on social media. the signs of aging and belonging to “a past digital era,” wrote Kate Lindsay, a 35-year-old journalist who wrote the article onAtlantic. Even celebrities like singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, born in 1989, can’t avoid showing these signs, Lindsay added, citing a Boston tiktoker to whom she attributed coining the term “millennial break.”

@nisipisa #stitch with @taylorswift ♬ All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift

Generation Z people make up a large part of TikTok’s user base, Lindsay notes, and the fact that they “grew up filming themselves” is clear from the greater familiarity they show with this practice than previous generations, which tends to be a little bit more familiar. more clumsy and uncomfortable.

To notice the “millennialisms” on social networks are in some cases just people of the Z generation, in parody videos in which they imitate those ways of doing. Other times it’s millennials, starting with Lindsay herself, who are particularly receptive to those signs: “Once I realized the millennial break, I began to notice my age in every part of my Internet experience.” Lindsay cites as other clues to a certain “digital age”, for example, the use of gifs as reactions to messages, lists of things in short biographies of social accounts and animated song lyrics in Instagram stories.

Another habit attributed to millennials by some TikTok users, in addition to the millennial break, is to make use of zooms in videos to emphasize certain points of the speech. But they do it in a way that to tiktokers who parody millennials – videos that make millions of views – often appears random, because the emphasized points aren’t all that great. They often use sighs, grimaces and other affected poses to add particular but sometimes incomprehensible nuances to the speech.

And then there is a certain tendency among millennials to abuse meme expressions and recurring formulas such as “win the Internet”, “tell me that … without telling me that” and other similar phrases (which in Italy are then often used or literally translated starting from those circulating in the Anglo-Saxon context).

@ blizz988 I did a thing! #foryou #doggos #meme #impressions #millenial #comedy ♬ original sound – Michael S.

Other popular tiktokers make fun of millennials for their way of doing and appearing during the live on social networks, or for the standard poses they take in the photographs that they then use as a profile for social accounts: photos taken from above or from below , for example, or in which they assume clumsy and unnatural expressions such as the so-called “duck face”, that is the expression that is made by putting the lips as when kissing.

@biancascaglione then they accidentally end the live by trying to use a filter 😍 #fyp #pov #millennial ♬ Rich Minion – Yeat

@iamsbeih i feel like we’ve collectively blacked out our myspace phase #millennialsoftiktok #millennial ♬ original sound – sbeih

What’s happening to millennials, according to Lindsay, is in a sense what previously happened to millennials boomers (the generation born between 1946 and 1964) and generation X (that of those born between 1965 and 1980). Even people of those generations had been mocked by millennials or “reduced to stereotypes”, moreover in ways that were often unflattering and sometimes overtly critical.

The difference from those past juxtapositions, Lindsay continues, is that millennials are the first group to grow up using the Internet and social media platforms. And as a result, it is the first generation that, in that very part of the Internet “where it once reigned”, now “watches their youth vanish in real time” and “their growing irrelevance, meticulously documented in memes, trends and headlines” .

The conventional division of time into generations has often been criticized in the past as being considered misleading and insignificant by many people. In this sense, it is not certain that the habits attributed by Lindsay to millennials regarding their use of social networks are necessarily widespread trends in that particular group and not in others.

As he told the Australian site Junkee Fiona Martin, lecturer in media education at the University of Sydney, different generations have always used communication technologies in ways that are defined by more than just the criterion of age. More than an aging of millennials on social media, according to Martin, “what we have observed over the past decade are different cultural modes of commenting and sharing on social media, developed on the basis of a whole range of factors including age, gender, nationality and ethnic and racial background ”.

If we consider how complex and articulated the processes that define belonging to a particular social group by people of different generations are, talking about millennials as if they were a homogeneous group is, according to Martin, an erroneous premise of any discourse. “It’s a very Anglo-Saxon perspective that doesn’t take into account subcultures within age groups or the diversity of ethnic groups.”