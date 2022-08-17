The theory that ensures Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and was replaced

There are several theories that suggest that Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and was replaced by a woman very similar to her. to continue with the plans and strategies that the matriarch of the family, Chris JennerI already had for her.

There are several similar theories with other celebrities such as avril lavigne Y Paul MCCARTNEY; However, they have remained just rumors and theories created by his followers on social networks.

The Kardashian Jenner Clan is one of the most powerful in the world. Her mother, Kris Jenner, is the head and strategist of almost the entire career of her daughters. They assure that he is capable of everything to maintain the fame that each of his daughters now has and continue the profits for his pocket.

That is why it is said that even though Kylie Jenner passed away, Kris Jenner sought to replace her with another very similar but not identical young woman. The followers of the young businesswoman assure that they noticed and have proof.

Theory that ensures Kylie Jenner died and was replaced

Kylie Jenner’s fame began to grow in 2012 for her natural beauty and great charisma when she was only 15 years old. The family fans predicted that she could even surpass kim kardashian, the most famous and beloved at the time. Of course, it was something that excited Kris Jenner because she was looking for the popularity of all the members of her family. Kylie, being the smallest, could cause the others to have recognition, fame and of course fortune.

But a photograph published in 2012 with which the theory began that the model and businesswoman had died because after the image no more was heard of her for many years. In 2014 she came back after her time away but She no longer looked like the Kylie Jenner we remembered.

It was no longer how we stopped seeing the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner. Her features were very different, she had tattoos and even her style of dressing was different. Even experts mentioned that it was impossible for someone so young to undergo many aesthetic changes in such a short time to look completely different.

But the change was not only noticed physically, His voice sounds very different. Kylie Jenner’s before 2012 was much deeper than the voice of the youngest of the Kardashian Jenners on her return.

Some people claim that it is the same girl because she has the scar on her leg that she got in an accident at the age of five in a game with her sisters; however, many others say that it is easy to recreate it. What do you think? Do you think she is the same person or has she been replaced?

Recommended video: It is said that Evaluna is a friend of Piqué’s girlfriend and recorded them kissing