The story behind Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Range Rover Sport

Get to know in detail the vehicle in which Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had their first kisses captured by the paparazzi Slide and find out all about the couple’s history in their Range Rover Sport!

August 16, 2022 9:10 p.m.

Shawn Mendes is recognized worldwide in the music industry due to his appearances as a singer, songwriter and model. After signing an agreement with the British label Island Records, the singer had a jump in his career releasing three studio albums, three world tours and being number 1 on the “Billboard 200” with his album “Handwritten”.

On the side of his ex-partner Camila Cabello, we are also talking about a public figure for being a Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress. She which she was recognized for having been part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, a group that she left in 2016. The couple’s story began in 2014 when they opened for Austin Mahone’s concert, but only in 2019 did their relationship become official. Couple who had their first images together riding in the Canadian’s vehicle.

We are talking about a Range Rover Sportsa 5-door SUV with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Inside we can find darkened glass, interior ambient lighting, tinted windows, panoramic sliding roofheated, contoured leather steering wheel, leather upholstery, aluminum pedals and more.

Among the highlights of the vehicle is a sound system with 8 speakers of 250 W, 4G Wi-FiBluetooth connection for Android Auto and Apple Car and a double 8″ touch screen. Under its hood we find an 8-cylinder V engine accompanied by 525 horsepower and a maximum torque of 625 Nm. This allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 225 km/h. Its purchase value is around 118,500 euros.

Due to everything analyzed above, this is undoubtedly one of the best tools that Shawn Mendes has at his disposal if he wanted to relive good memories with his ex-partner Camila Cabello. It is clear that we are not talking about the car in question as a material value, but we mention it for the sentimental and emotional value that both use of it has.