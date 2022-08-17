The reason why some mobiles have updated to Android 12 instead of Android 13

Google explained that it sent an update to Android 12 to some users who had an earlier variant of that version and that it coincided in time with the release of Android 13.

Recently, Google released the first stable version of Android 13 and started rolling it out on compatible Google Pixels, which are the ones ranging from the Pixel 4 series to the Pixel 6 series, but some users of these terminals did not receive the correct update.

This is because Some mobiles from the American firm received an update to Android 12 instead of Android 13 and then we are going to reveal the reason why this supposed error has occurred.

Google confirms that it did not send this update by mistake

In a statement obtained by the Android Authority, the American giant has explained that it did not send the Android 12 update to some Pixel mobile owners by mistake, since these terminals were waiting to receive this updatewhich contained a number of bug fixes

The thing is that this update coincided in time with the release of Android 13 and, in addition, as assumed by Google itself, the notification message of said update It was confusing, since it did not mention Android 13 anywhere.

On August 15, Pixel devices running an earlier version of Android 12 received a notification about a previously released Android 12 update with bug fixes. The message in the notification was confusing at the time of Android 13 and is currently being changed for clarity.

Google has also confirmed that the update to Android 12 that these Pixels have just received is independent of Android 13 and that will arrive in the coming weeks.

So, if you are the owner of one of these Pixels that have not yet received Android 13, do not despair because in a few weeks you will be able to enjoy all the news of the new version of Android.