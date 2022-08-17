The reason why Ben Affleck would have lived a nightmare during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez is revealed

They have recently revealed what Ben Affleck suffered on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. Apparently it was not because of the demands of the singer. The couple experienced hard times on their honeymoon | Font: Gala



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They did not live very memorable moments during their honeymoon, because a few days ago they revealed why it seemed that Affleck was in a bad mood after the wedding with the singer.





What really happened?

Although many speculated that Ben Affleck seemed tired by the demands of his wife, Jennifer Lopezapparently the actor went through a nightmare during his honeymoon for other reasons.

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in Las Vegas, the couple has been constantly photographed by paparazzi throughout their honeymoon. Although they are both public figures and used to the cameras, the level of attention they experienced in Paris was different.

A source close to Ben Affleck revealed that the actor felt very harassed by the paparazzi and it is for this reason that he lived a nightmare. In the photos that were shared during their newlywed trip, you can see that the actor was not very comfortable at times, although Jennifer Lopez handled it differently.

Revelations about Ben Affleck

According to the revelation, Ben Affleck was very overwhelmed by the number of paparazzi that followed him everywhere, after his wedding with Jennifer Lopez. So much was the harassment, that the actor felt the trip as a nightmare.

“Ben was a little scared in Paris… This was a whole new level, almost Princess Diana level.”was what a source close to the couple explained to Page Six.

On the other hand, the source ended by commenting the following: “Ben is used to flashing lights, but he felt like the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and she knows that she is normal, even though she still gets angry”.

It was what the source revealed since according to Ben Affleck, the level of harassment he felt on his honeymoon was unlike any other day in his life. The paparazzi cameras followed both Jennifer Lopez and the actor the entire time of their trip.

Even some photographs became viral when they became memes for Ben Affleck’s face, although the true reason for his attitude during the honeymoon is now known.