The reason JLo married Ben Affleck ‘in a hurry’

The absence of violetAccording to an insider, it was because “he stayed home as he is extremely loyal to his mom.” As for why they decided to come to the altar at this time the source of The Post added: “(lopez) was ready to get married from the night that Ben he proposed marriage”.

According to the person close to the couple, JLo “I already wanted to do this and eliminate any possibility of having cold feet ASAP!” While the singer and actor were getting married, garner he was sunning himself at Lake Tahoe over the weekend, and he gave no hint of how he felt about it.

“Ben he told Jen of the wedding, but told him it would be Friday at least. It was minimally planned and largely improvised,” the insider revealed. Jennifer50 years old, and Affleck49, were married between 2005 and 2018. She has kept her silence as her ex has enjoyed publicized romances.

As with the producer of Saturday night Live, Lindsay Shookusand the Cuban actress Anne of Arms, who recently revealed that she had to move from Los Angeles because of the attention surrounding their relationship. “It’s become too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” she told the magazine. she. She now lives in New York.