The proof that Fortnite has become a very absurd game ‘because of Dragon Ball’

When I told you yesterday that my head almost exploded because of the new collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, I wasn’t exaggerating in the slightest. The crossover came to the battle royale with a series of really incredible news that you can consult summarized in the following article that I leave you in case you are still somewhat lost or lost.

But the best of all is not that, but the clips that have been emerging in the Fortnite community as a result of a crossover that has caused the game to become something completely absurd. Next, I leave you with a video shared by colleagues from Dexerto in which this is perfectly exemplified by seeing as Goku crosses the map with an Indiana Jones uppercut to later finish off Itachi with Darth Vader’s sword… What the heck did I just describe?

I take advantage of this list of points to give my opinion about the controversy that has arisen around Fortnite and Dragon Ball as a result of this ❗

❗ To be honest, I don’t think anime characters are being ridiculed by being able to see them doing typical dances from the game ❌

❌ When people not only get over that prejudice, but understand that much of the grace of Fortnite you have to see that, the game will blow it even more than it already does ✅

What do you and you think of all this matter? I read you carefully in the comments, because I think there may be a cool debate around this topic.