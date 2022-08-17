The projects with which he emphasizes that he should never have been underestimated – Metro World News

Johnny Depp had to deal with rejection film industry after the defamations that his ex-wife made against him AmberHeard, who accused him of physically and mentally assaulting her. The actor lost different millionaire contracts, but never the support of his thousands of fans, who stood by his side in his worst moment.

After having unmasked the actress, during the judgment televised that they faced two months ago, where he exposed all the necessary evidence to contradict his word, the remembered Jack Sparrow He begins to resume his acting career little by little.

The Hollywood star begins to have a new rebirth after having been without to film Since three years ago.

Johnny Depp’s new projects

After winning the trial, Depp took a few days off at the United Kingdom with his friend, the guitarist jeff beckwhom he accompanied on his tour of Europe.

Now at the dawn of a “new life” New job offers begin to appear.

Dior campaign

One of the brands that never turned its back on Depp was dior, of which it has been the image since 2017. It is currently the image of the emblematic fragrance campaigns Sauvage.

return as director

The famous prepares to direct the film Modigliani, which will also be co-produced by Al Pacino Y Barry Navidy, after 25 years without directing.

Modigliani will be based on the story of the Italian painter, draftsman and sculptor amedeo clement Modigliani the way the work is presented Dennis McIntyre.

His role as King Louis XV

Likewise, she has a new project called ‘Jeanne du Barry’, where she will become the King Louis XV of France and will be under the orders of the actress Maiwenn, who will also be the protagonist of the film and will give life to Jeanne Beculover of the king.

His facet as a painter

Besides the acting and musicanother of the passions of the famous is the paint. It recently put up for sale for the first time some of its artworks of limited edition signed and his profits were quite juicy.

At least $3.6 million raised for the parts.