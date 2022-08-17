The pants that will piss off mothers in 2023, Kylie Jenner level

Kylie Jenner’s ripped jeans that will piss off mothers and fashion goddesses? splashnews.com

You don’t have to ask Victoria to know that this is not what she had in mind when she invented the Beckham pants. In all likelihood, this is not the future that was predicted for that trend that was elegant and should subtly provoke or, at most, challenge the limits of the most classic tastes or the patience of mothers. Taken to the next level (Kylie Jenner level), there is no doubt that the concept has gotten out of hand.

In hindsight it seems obvious, but surely the designer did not have the three factors would end up converging in this phenomenon whose scope we cannot yet estimate. to try to understand Kylie Jenner’s ripped jeans Certain background information should be established:

→ On the one hand, the hyperlongitude which will affect pants, skirts and dresses this fall. Some extra centimeters at the bottom of all garments to the horror of mothers and the delight of Victoria Beckham fans.

→ On the other hand, the new grunge wavethat current born of the counterculture, engulfed by the system and regurgitated in its most commercial form, that is, reduced to its most recognizable symbols: the wide checked shirts, the dresses with a t-shirt underneath, the Nirvana t-shirt and the tears in clothes.

→ And finally, the romanticization of poverty of which the deliberately worn Balenciaga or Golden Goose sneakers that New Cayetanos like so much were accused.

The Kylie Jenner’s ripped jeans reopen the debate on the social commitment of fashion that, as an artistic discipline, it should be able to stir consciences through parody, exaggeration or provocation, but as an industry it commodifies inequality, it obtains revenue from the recreation of the misfortunes of others, precisely among the most privileged. The direct consequence is to result in the cliché and contribute to the reduction of “the poor” to a stereotyped image in which all its nuances and problems hardly fit.

It happens even in the best trends, you know how they start but never what they can become.

