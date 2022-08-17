The mystery of the writer Patricia Highsmith, revealed by her lovers

at the gates of publication, later this month, of the diaries of Patricia Highsmith, the documentary Loving Highsmith looks at the most intimate and conflictive aspects of her life, through those writings and the testimonies of the women he loved.

Directed by the Swiss Eva Vitija, the film puts emphasis on the writer’s traumatic relationship with her mother and links his desperate internal struggle to please her with his literary work and his favorite themes, guilt and lies.

At the same time, vindicates his efforts to “get something good out of every catastrophe” in his lifeas he noted in his diaries. The author of Strangers on a Train or the Mister Ripley saga spent her life traveling between continents and her lovers describe her as a seductive and charismatic woman.

Born in Texas in 1921, her mother divorced before giving birth and moved to New York with her new partner, leaving the little girl in the care of a woman they call “grandma”. She went back to look for her when she was already six years old, but He never hid from her that she was not a wanted girl and that she even took turpentine during pregnancy to try to cause an abortion.

The writer Marijane Meaker, whom he met at night in New York and who was his partner for two yearsensures that acknowledging homosexuality was a trauma for any woman at that time and that Highsmith, “like all women”, tried to change who she was for a while. When she published Carol, her second novel, in 1952, a love story between two women that Todd Haynes made into a film in 2015, she did so under the pseudonym Claire Morgan and the title The price of salt.

Most publishers turned it down because “a lesbian story couldn’t have a happy ending,” according to Meaker. But precisely because of that, it was a success. Before it went on sale, Highsmith embarked on her first tour of Europe.

“The day will come when I travel all over the world and I will know the names and faces of men, women and children, I will know the turns of the roads, I will have so many friends that it will be impossible to count them and yet I will still feel lonely and I will continue to want to meet more faces. , names and cities, I am the perpetual seeker”, she writes in her diaries.

Ripley was born from those trips, a character inspired by a stranger he saw on the beach, whom many consider his alter ego and who has been portrayed in the cinema by actors such as Alain Delon, Dennis Hopper, Matt Damon and John Malkovich. Monique Buffet, with whom he had a relationship in Paris, and the actress Tabea Blumenschein, a Berlin lover whom he quotes in his diaries, also testify about him. Vitija mentions one last lover, whose identity she does not reveal, a married woman for whom she moved to England.