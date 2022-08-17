The moving campaign of the ‘Chilean Forrest Gump’ will arrive at the Patagonian International Marathon | Sports

Antonio Marshall, the ‘Chilean Forrest Gump’, will run 21K in the Torres del Paine National Park, for the Patagonian International Marathon: “It will help me to make the character visible”

The national soundman Antonio Marshall, known as the ‘Chilean Forrest Gump’will be part of the 21K of the Patagonian International Marathon next September, demanding running race that takes place in the Torres del Paine National Park.

Marshall already caused a stir in the first semester by surprising those present at the Palace of La Moneda and then ran down the facade of the former National Congressat a time when the Constitutional Convention was in session.

Later, in May, he was part of the Santiago Marathon playing the character he immortalized Tom Hanks.

Antonio Marshall, soundman for Canal del Senado, says that when he decided to become the ‘Chilean Forrest Gump’ never thought it would generate such a huge impact: “I did not imagine it would have this scope,” he acknowledges.

He also says that he was prepared to receive ridicule and negative criticism. However, the public reaction has been largely positive. So much so, that the passionate runner will now travel to Puerto Natales to participate in Patagonian International Marathon.

The Racing Patagonia event, which will celebrate its tenth anniversary on September 10, was the first marathon to be created in the Torres del Paine National Park. After a decade of history, The 2022 edition already has runners from 38 countries and 67 cities in Chile confirmed.

Precisely this multinational environment inspired the ‘Chilean Forrest Gump’. “Patagonian International Marathon takes a character that is characterized by running until he gives no more and I also win because there are participants from many countries and it helps me to make the character visible. It is positive for both, always within the sport and healthy life”, explained Marshall,

who will run the 21K.

The iconic event which also has distances of 42K and 10K, will open this Thursday 40 additional places.

The mission of the ‘Forrest Gump’

In the Magallanes Region, the novel ‘Chilean Forrest Gump’ will take a new step in its emotional campaign, which seeks raise awareness about bullying: “I get messages from everywhere and I answer them all. It is an exciting question because you motivate people who did not expect to arrive with such a simple character, ”says Marshall, who takes advantage of this

opportunity to delve into the subject.

“Many schools and parents of children with different abilities, with Down syndrome, with autism spectrum or with Asperger’s have written to me, who are doubly invisible by society because their behavior is not understood and they are not included in the educational community. There is no solidarity with the abused children and everyone turns a blind eye, from classmates to teachers and directors. Schools do not make their bullying figures transparent so as not to lose enrollment the following year and they cover everything under the rug. In the end everything remains the same, ”she pointed out.

Regarding the development that his character has faced, the running fanatic indicated that “I think that, just as Forrest started running a block and ended up running the country, I go on my first block. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but everything will be positive. The Patagonian International Marathon is coming, I have municipal races and I am going to participate in school races in the south of Chile… everything is positive”.

Asked if the character is conveying the message he wants, Marshall said that “YesI see that the movie means a lot to people. I still live it day by day, until today. There is love and harmony with the character and with the values ​​that I try to convey. Everything has been very positive since the first start and I continue to surprise myself”.

Regarding his participation in the event in the Magallanes Region, he pointed out that “as soon as I set foot on Tierra Austral, we are going to dress up as Forrest and we are going to motivate the people of Magallanes. I will leave on September 8. With cold, snow, wind or whatever, we are going to put on the yellow shirt and the red shorts. I’m very motivated”.

“I have been running for 15 years. Once a year I do 42K and the rest of the year I run 21K or 10K. Sport has always been in my life as therapy or relaxation. In normal season I go running three times a week: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. In the worst case, when I have a lot of work, I go out for a single day. I usually run in the morning, very early,” he added.

Finally, Marshall commented on the reasons why he chose the 21K in the Patagonian International Marathon. “Because I have already met the annual quota (laughs) and because the terrain is unknown (…) There is a new climate here, so I preferred to start with the 21K because I know I am going to make it,” he said.