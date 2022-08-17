The movie on HBO Max that will make you cry from start to finish; is moving and raised 6 million dollars | Trailer

The HBO Max platform constantly seeks to bring new productions to its catalog for all its audiences around the world, since the options on other platforms continue to expand; these options range from drama and psychological horror to documentaries and romance.

One of these productions that has caught the public’s attention is “A Journal for Jordan”, which is within the drama genre and premiered in 2021 under the direction of Denzel Washington.

What is “A Journal for Jordan” about?

This film is based on a true story where it tells us the story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King who works in Iraq and carries a diary for his little son, where he writes texts of love and life advice that he considers They will help in the future and when he grows up.

Over time, he shares this diary with his son and fiancée Dana Canedy, reflecting on his powerful romantic relationship with First Sergeant King, as well as his value as a person, father, and partner.

A story based on real events. PHOTO: Dana Canedy

a drama movie

The American production lasts 131 minutes and was produced by Columbia Pictures, Escape Artist and Bron Studios under the distribution of Sony Picture Racing; had its world premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater and will make you reflect on the love of a father, a couple and family union despite time and adversity.

This film was written by Virgil Williams and is based on the memoir “A Journal For Jordan: Story Of Love And Honor by Dana Canedy”, which received mostly mixed reviews from specialists in the seventh art; featured lead performances by Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Robert Wisdom, and Tamara Tunie.

