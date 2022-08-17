The Morning Show | Filming begins for season 3

Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon advances the production status of the third season of ‘The Morning Show’

Apple begins production on the third season of ‘The Morning Show’, according to the actress and producer Reese Witherspoon through their social networks. The drama series that explores behind the scenes of an American television morning show will return soon with new episodes.

The second season of the series found the team of “The Morning Show” emerging from the remains of Alex (Aniston) and the actions of Bradley (Witherspoon), to a new UBA and a world in flux, where the abyss between who we present and who we really are.

The Morning Show, developed by Kerry Ehrin, is produced by Michael Ellenberg via Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn via Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who is also directing several episodes.

In its first season, Crudup’s performance as Cory Ellison won an Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, as well as a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.