The millionaire purchase of Sylvester Stallone that shakes the entire United States

Sylvester Stallone, a veteran Hollywood reference since his performance as Rocky Balboa, Rambo among other film successes, has accumulated incredible luxury cars throughout his career, but there was a millionaire purchase that surprised everyone. Keep reading…

August 17, 2022 06:39 a.m.

Sylvester Stallone is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as “Rocky Balboa”, “Rambo” among other movie characters. that left their mark on the film industry, moving the public that continues to be enthusiastic about their stories to this day.

The heritage of the actor is amazing, exceeding 450 million dollars plus a whole compendium of properties, current projects and businesses that are adding to his fortune to continue acquiring more luxury carsdetail that is his passion after acting.

However, after becoming one of the highest paid celebrities in Hollywood for several consecutive years, he decided form his own collection of cars which he loves, highlighting a particular supercar that represents the millionaire purchase that shook everyone.

It is the Bugatti Veyron, an acquisition worth more than a million dollars, one of the fastest vehicles of its kind that offers a maximum speed of 408km/h, power of 1000hp and travel from 0 to 100 in less than 3 secondsproviding stupendous efficiency while being elegant, without losing the speed that characterizes it.

This supercar, whose amount to store it in the garage is one of the most exorbitant in the automotive world, it is also worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Foxx and a few other celebrities who travel in such distinctionmodel that we show you below.

Sylvester Stallone in his millionaire Bugatti