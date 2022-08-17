The Kim Kardashian edition of the Beats Fit Pro sells out in the blink of an eye

Normally we do not mention certain versions of devices, but in this case we have made an exception due to the striking nature of the case. We talk about editing kim kardashian of Apple’s headphones, the Beats Fit Pro, which have seen their units run out in just a few minutes. It is not surprising, given the fever that exists around this versatile businesswoman who has turned her private life into a television business. A new edition that only offered a different variant of colors, but as with so many limited editions, it seems that they will multiply their value in the future.

The most popular beats

And it is that the headphones of this firm have become for many years the favorites of many celebrities, based on the fact that it was Dr Dre who created the brand quite some time ago. Apple had launched a special version, Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro, which has a special finish of different colors, such as Luna, Dune and Tierra. Surely the great secret of the success of this edition is that they arrive at a fairly reasonable price, they are not cheap, but they are more so than some AirPods Pro, and also with an unusual range of colors that, on the other hand, it must be said that they are very elegant.

The price at which they have been put up for sale in the United States has been $199. Currently the headphones are already sold out in the Apple store and it is a version that has not been put up for sale in Spain. It is evident that everything that Kim Kardashian touches turns to gold instantly, like this edition that is surely now going to spread like wildfire in second-hand stores at exorbitant prices.

Headphones that have nothing to envy to the AirPods

And we are talking about headphones that have active noise cancellation at the level of the best models, as well as the Apple H1 processor, which allows us to enjoy precisely not only this noise cancellation, but also access to Siri from the headphones. They are also resistant to water and sweat, thanks to the IPX4 certification, so at least they are resistant to drops of water and sweat. We also have a quite remarkable autonomy, up to 24 hours with the battery integrated in the case. And till 6 hours of autonomy if we only use the earphone battery. Come on, they are headphones that have nothing to envy the AirPods, they even improve them. And all this in an edition that has undoubtedly been shown to have worked very well. We do not know if Apple will be encouraged to launch these new special editions, but this overwhelming success of the Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds — Kim K Special Edition could make Apple rethink launching them outside their country.

