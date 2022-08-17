“The good boss”: to see or not to see the movie with Javier Bardem in Star +? | REVIEW | SPAIN | SKIP-INTRO

The week he finds out that a commission from the Regional Government will visit his company to evaluate it in a contest of business excellence, Julio Blanco (Javier Bardem), sees how the main heads of his company, called Básculas Blanco, see their personal lives shaken.

In this last circumstance, any employer has two paths: intervene by helping their employees get out of the hole, or remain silent and watch how they sink, perhaps harming the desired labor productivity.

The point is that the protagonist of “The good boss”, as Javier Bardem’s most recent film, which is now available on Star+is incapable of remaining indifferent to the problems of others.

Just at the beginning of the film, we see him intervening with his good offices before the Police to free a spoiled son of one of his oldest employees, involved in a quasi-criminal scandal.

The same thing happens when Miralles (Manolo Solo), the head of Production at Básculas Blanco, begins to show clear signs of distraction in the company after beginning to suspect that his wife is cheating on him with another man.

Because he needs a cohesive human group to win the Prize awarded by the Regional Government, because he is kind or simply because he has plenty of free time, Blanco ends up headlong in several other people’s troubles in which he believes that, using his negotiation skills and his undeniable power, everything will end well.

Scene from “The Good Boss”. / Diffusion

But “The Good Boss” is not just a review of the picturesque experiences of a boss trying to put out the personal fires of his workers. It is also an outlined and precise profile of a boss at times abusive, and at others even capable of taking advantage of his power to take the new intern (Liliana / Almudena Amor) to bed.

The first of these last two aspects is perhaps one of the most demanding of the interpreter Bardem. When a fired employee stands in front of the main door of the company to protest 24/7, he ends up losing his temper, showing the worst side that an employer can have.

Regarding the second aspect, although the practitioner gives her consent to continue with the relationship, it is clear that Blanco ignores the limits of ethics in the first place and tramples on any notion of fidelity with his wife (Adela/Sonia Almarcha) in the second. The twists that the plot gives to this particular case can be certainly forced, but in the final summary they serve.

Javier Bardem does not need to prove his artistic ability. He is an established actor, perhaps one of the best of his generation. Thanks to his undeniable virtues, he was able to function as well in Spain as in Hollywood. To show a recent example: his outstanding role as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardo’s”, the successful Amazon Prime Video series starring Nicole Kidman.

The good pattern. / Diffusion

Although it falls short of being one of his greatest works, “The Good Boss” lives up to expectations. It is a current drama, but above all convincing about the limits that one is willing to break to achieve their goals: business or intimate.

To the desperation of seeing Blanco seeing how the situation with his employees at times gets out of hand, the film by Fernando León de Aranoa adds touches of black humor and social criticism that make DURACIÓN an experience worth watching. grief.

THE GOOD PATRON- STAR PLUS Address: Fernando Leon de Aranoa. Cast: Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor and Óscar de la Fuente. Duration: 120 minutes: Synopsis: While awaiting a visit from a commission that can reward his company for excellence, the owner of a company that manufactures industrial scales tries to quickly solve any problem for his workers.