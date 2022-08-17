The goal of the Black Adam movie is to “expand the universe and introduce new characters and spin-offs” according to Dwayne Johnson

Although future plans for DC movies remain shrouded in uncertainty due to recent actions by Warner Bros Discovery, Dwayne Johnson continues to ensure that the film of Black Adam It will be the kickoff for a new wave of productions based on DC comics.

When there are still several weeks to go before the premiere of Black AdamJohnson spoke about the film with Total Film and assured that the objective of this production would not only be to bring Teth Adam to the big screen.

“The goal is to really expand the universe and introduce new characters and spin-offs, and be really strategic about the plan.” Johnson said (via Games Radar+). “We have some ideas about what characters people will respond to in Black Adam, so we’re already thinking about, ‘Let’s start thinking about that movie and what that movie is like for them.'”

In addition to showing Johnson as the titular anti-hero, Black Adam will include Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), so it’s still not certain who. characters could inspire the potential spin-off productions that La Roca explored.

In that sense, although it is prudent to bear in mind that the future of Black Adam It will not only depend on the performance of his first film, but it will also be dictated by the new head of DC, producer Hiram García remarked that the idea is to make a shared universe.

“I think our ambition has always been for this whole thing to be a shared universe, you know?” Garcia said. “While (Black Adam and Shazam) may not be crossing paths, it all exists in one big umbrella of the DC Universe. And we want to be able to build the universe as big as we can and, you know, with those ambitions. If everything is received the way we expect it to be, we have opportunities to see possible crossovers at certain points.”

In fact, Johnson even dreams of a potential DC/Marvel crossover. But for now that and all the ambitions for Black Adam remain in the realm of dreams.

Black Adam It will hit theaters in October.