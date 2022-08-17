The glamorous gala that brought together Richard Gere, Antonio Banderas and Valeria Mazza and the departure of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

The stars continue to enjoy summer in the northern hemisphere, whether it’s in the middle of a beach vacation, walking the red carpet at events or simply doing everyday tasks with the family. In Marbella, Spain, several celebrities attended the annual Starlite Porcelanosa 2022 charity gala. The event, which brings together people from all business, social and cultural communities to raise funds for the Starlite Foundation, filled the Andalusian coast with glamour. Until there they approached Richard Gere and his partner, Alejandra Silva, Antonio Banderas, William Levy and the Argentine Valeria Mazza with her husband, Alejandro Gravier.

In New York, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen walking down the street accompanied by her 19-year-old son James. the star of Sex and the City She wore a striped blouse, a leaf print skirt and gold heels as she chatted animatedly with her heir.

In the same city, Lady Gaga reappeared in public after giving a heartfelt speech against the abortion ban during one of her concerts. The singer told how her life was influenced by being raped and getting pregnant at the age of 19. “I would like to dedicate this song to all the women of the United States. For every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant, ”she said in the middle of the show. “I pray that this country speaks up, that we stick together, and that we don’t stop until it’s okay!”

In Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie went shopping with her youngest son, Knox, 14. The actress appeared in public after details of the fight she had with Brad Pitt a few years ago during a flight were leaked, which sparked an FBI investigation.

In the meantime, Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, were affectionate as they left the party Day Of Indulgence, in Brentwood, California, which was studded with stars.

In the same city, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith went out to enjoy a romantic date at Nobu restaurant. From what could be perceived, the couple was in a very good mood after all the scandals that followed them after the actor’s outburst at the Oscars. Days ago, the protagonist of I’m legend posted a YouTube video apologizing for punching host Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Hollywood Academy Awards ceremony.

Across the ocean, in Greece, Demi Moore was seen with a friend on a yacht enjoying her vacation. the actress of Ghost, the shadow of love She was also seen carrying her adorable chihuahua, Pilaf, who accompanies her everywhere. The actress will turn 60 in November this year, and in a recent interview she said reaching that milestone feels “very liberating.”

