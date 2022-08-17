The Freddie Mercury mustache is back: this is the look you can share with your son



The trait that most characterized Mercury becomes fashionable



Both men between 40 and 60, as well as the youngest, join this trend



The stylists affirm that it suits men with marked jaws better

If you are thinking of doing a makeover or you want to take advantage of the holidays to experiment without fear that your acquaintances will see your success or error, there is a new mustache that has become fashionable among Hollywood stars.

Its about iconic pornstache (also called a chevron mustache) that became fashionable in the 1980s the great Freddie Mercury. Now, both the youngest and those over 50 are daring with the return of this retro facial haircut, which can be worn by both father and son.

From Captain America, Chris Evans, to the actor of the series Normal People, Paul Mescal. We review some of the music, film and television artists who wore this mustache with style and elegance. You dare?

The pioneers

This bushy mustache with slightly elongated ends that touch the upper lip is nothing new. It may sound familiar to you because in the eighties it was known as “police mustache”and was very popularized (and turned into a hallmark) by Freddie Mercury.

Also this used to be the hallmark of 70’s porn movie stars. Nevertheless, artists like Ricky Martin have brought it back on red carpetsLike at the Grammys. Other actors jumped on the bandwagon like Harry Cavill (which he used for ‘Mission Impossible‘) or Zac Efron.

Many remember the one who wore George Clooney in the 2014 film ‘The Monuments Men’ or that of the agent himself. Magnum PITom Sellick.

In the series ‘Orange is the new black’, the character played by actor Pablo Schreiber he is nicknamed as George “Pornstache” Mendez. This correctional officer at the Litchfield Federal Penitentiary took this name because one of his most characteristic features is precisely this mustache.

Mercury’s symbol

They say it is the mustache of music history. And it’s not for nothing, when Freddie Mercury appeared with this new look he immediately became your reference symbol.

The leader and vocalist of Queen set a trend from the 80s with what became a trait of his personality. It was with his eighth album, ‘The Game‘when it changed its aesthetic, which was heavily inspired by trends in gay clubs in San Francisco.

Mercury with his unmistakable lookCord Press

“Do you like this mustache, girls? Does any boy like mustache? Lots of people hate it. Honestly, I don’t give a shit… It’s my mustache and I’m going to wear it!” Mercury said in one of the concerts of the time.

Roger Taylor knew that this mustache was more than just hair, and that it 100% represented the musician and the essence of his music: “A man lets a mustache grow, it’s no big deal. It didn’t bother us at all, he could do whatever he wanted.”

Paul Mescal with the trendy mustacheTheo Wargo / Twitter

Tricks to show it off

We leave you some tricks that You must teach your trusted barber to get the definitive look. One of the strengths of this mustache is that you can customize it to fit your face.

For example, for wider faces it is better to wear it thicker and thicker but if your physiognomy is elongated, or if you have a very marked jawline it is better to show it off less bushy.